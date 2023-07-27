Thursday, July 27, 2023
The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance.”
–Alan Watts

Hedeby Viking Town, located in present-day Germany, was once a thriving Viking trading settlement during the Viking Age. Established in the 8th century, Hedeby was strategically located on the Jutland Peninsula, allowing it to flourish as a major trading hub in northern Europe. The town played a crucial role in the exchange of goods, ideas, and cultures between the Vikings and other European civilizations. Today, Hedeby Viking Town is an archaeological site that offers insights into the Viking way of life, and it provides a glimpse into the economic and social dynamics of the Viking society of that time.

