PCSW focuses on various agendas including regularisation of employees

Peshawar - Salma Begum, the Special Assistant to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, presided over the 31st meeting of the Provincial Council for Social Welfare (PCSW). The meeting focused on various agendas, including the regularization of PCSW employees, approval of the council’s budget for 2023-24, and Disparity Reduction Allowance (DRA) for the staff. The PCSW has been dedicated to supporting community welfare and empowerment through Voluntary Social Welfare Agencies (VSWAs), providing financial aid from PCSW funds.

During the meeting, it was noted that the council’s employees have been working temporarily without standard benefits like promotion and pension. To address this, the members decided to restore the staff’s status as regular Government Servants from their date of appointment, pending approval from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly.