Thursday, July 27, 2023
PML-N wants nomination of political personality for caretaker PM

Rana Sana says Nawaz Sharif waiting for announcement of elections schedule for homecoming

Our Staff Reporter
July 27, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -   Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N would contest next elections with full preparation.

PML-N Leader Nawaz Sharif will arrive in Pakistan after announcement of elections schedule, he said while talking to a private television channel. The minister said that former PM Nawaz Sharif would lead the election campaign with full force.

Nawaz Sharif would be the candidate for next Prime Minister after winning the general elections, he said. Commenting on Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) cases, he said that military courts should trial Imran Khan’s cases.

Imran Khan had been involved in May 9 mayhem, he said adding that PTI leaders were found involved in attacking on national institutions. The minister said that PTI Chairman had damaged the politics of Pakistan.

In reply to a question about delay in elections, he said that elections would be held as per schedule and no conspiracy could cease general elections. To a question about census, he said Baluchistan and Sindh had expressed reservation over census data. To another question about the name of caretaker prime minister, he said a political personality would be suitable for running the affairs of caretaker government. The minister however said that consultation would be made with political parties for selecting name of the caretaker prime minister.

Our Staff Reporter

