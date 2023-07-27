Rs30b loans distributed under PMYB&ALS in five months: SAPM

KARACHI - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Wednesday said under the Prime Minister’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme (PMYB&ALS), the loans of 30 billion rupees were distributed during the last five months.

This was stated by her while addressing the ceremony held for the distribution of laptops and cheques under the Prime Minister’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme and Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023, respectively at the Sindh Governor House.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja said the business loan programme was initiated by former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in 2013. The loans amounting to Rs. 75 billion were distributed under the scheme in last 10 years, she added.

The SAPM said the loan was being provided in three tiers. In the first tier, the loan of Rs. 0.5 million, in the second tier, Rs. 0.5 to 1.5 million and in the third tier, Rs. 1.5 million to 7.5 million is provided, she said. On the occasion, the students, recipients of laptops, were presented Guard of Honor by a contingent of Sindh Police. The recipients of loans and laptops expressed their pleasure and thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Ameen-ul-Haque, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sindh Ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Nasir Shah, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, President of different banks also attended the ceremony.