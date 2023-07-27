Seafood exports up by 15.18pc to $496m in FY2022-23  

ISLAMABAD -The exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 15.18 percent during the fiscal year 2022-23 as compared to the last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. The country earned $496.312 million from seafood exports during July-June (2022-23) against the exports of $430.898 million in July-June (2021-22), showing growth of 15.18 percent, PBS reported. In terms of quantity, the exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 28.86 percent, going up from 166,362 metric tons in FY 2022-23 to 214,367 metric tons the previous year. However, on a year-on-year basis, seafood exports decreased by 3.37 percent to $39.644 million in June 2023 as compared to exports of $41.025 million during June 2022. In terms of quantity, the exports witnessed a 4.04 percent increase going up from 18,008 metric tons in FY 2021-22 to 18,735 metric tons last year. On a month-on-month basis, the seafood exports declined by 21.62 percent when compared to the exports of $50.578 million in May 2023, according to PBS data. In terms of quantity, fish exports went down by 15.15 percent in June 2023 compared to the exports of 22,081 metric tons in May 2023. It is pertinent to mention here that the overall trade deficit witnessed a decline of 43.03 percent during the fiscal year 2022-23 as compared to the previous year (2021-22). The trade deficit during July-June (2022-23) was recorded at $27.547 billion against the deficit of $48.354 billion in July-June (2021-22), a decline of 43.03 percent. The exports during the period were recorded at $27.744 billion against $31.782 billion last year, showing a decline of 12.71 percent. On the other hand, the imports witnessed a sharp decline of 31 percent by falling from $80.136 billion last year to $55.291 billion during the fiscal year 2022-23.