Survival for the fittest  

Through the esteemed corner of your newspaper, I’d like to grab the attention of concerned authorities towards the growing proportion of Pakistani youth moving abroad in search of opportunities.

Pakistan has seen a rise in the number of young people choosing to leave the country to seek prospects overseas. The youth of Pakistan are seeking opportunities abroad in the desire for better education, employment opportunities, and higher standards of living.

The reason behind this move is high unemployment rates and a shortage of employment options. The economic condition of the country is dilapidated and is making it punishing for people to survive. Recent studies show that Pakistani youth are flocking to the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada due to expected economic stability and chances for career advancement. According to the recently published unemployment statistics by the World Bureau of Statistics, Pakistan holds the 24th position worldwide with an unemployment rate of 6.5%.

Another factor encouraging this migration wave is the long list of Pakistanis who have successfully emigrated and are enjoying the facilities abroad. Their success stories motivate the youth to pursue opportunities abroad. Technological development and the simplicity of methods of moving make it more convenient for youth to pursue prospects abroad.

Concisely, the growing departure of young people from Pakistan is an indicator of the interconnected economic, academic, and personal factors at stake. While it creates chances for personal growth, it also provides challenges for the country’s progress and development, but still, there are families that are fighting for their basic needs, and being Pakistanis, it is our right to get them here and feel proud of it.

UNZILA TAHIR HUDA,

Karachi.