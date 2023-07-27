Thursday, July 27, 2023
Swollen Malir River shuts down Korangi Causeway

Staff Reporter
July 27, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -  The main causeway connecting Korangi to the main Karachi city has been closed completely on Wednesday for traffic after the Malir River swelled due to heavy rains. Both tracks of the Korangi crossing road are feared to be flooded by the Malir River, the rescue sources said. There was witnessed worst traffic jam on Jam Sadiq Bridge due to the closure of the road. Many vehicles were stuck in the traffic jam. The pressure of traffic grew on the road to Korangi due to the traffic jam. Earlier, two persons were swept away by a flow of water while crossing Korangi Causeway in Karachi. According to rescue sources, both were trying to go towards Korangi from Mehmood Abad when they were swept away by the water flow. However, they luckily stuck in bushes and managed to come out of the water flow.

