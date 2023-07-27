Thursday, July 27, 2023
Two robbers shot dead, cop injured in encounter in Karachi’s Korangi

One of robbers killed on spot while other caught wounded; Video of police encounter surfaces on social media

Our Staff Reporter
July 27, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -   Two robbers were shot dead, while a cop was injured during encounter with police in Karachi’s Korangi area on Wednesday.

During the incident, one of the two dead robbers was injured. He was arrested and shifted to a hospital but later succumbed to his wounds.

Korangi SSP Tariq Nawaz said that the muggers tried to rob a medical laboratory, but an exchange of fire took place when the police encountered them.

He said that one of the robbers was killed on the spot while the other was caught wounded. However, he died soon after due to loss of blood. The video of the police encounter surfaced on social media.

The incident looked like an action scene from a movie as a heavy exchange of fire took place between the robbers and police after the law enforcers encountered them, who had taken a few citizens hostage. Several gunshots were heard before the police party tried to negotiate with the robbers to let the hostages go.

However, it ultimately ended up with the robbers shot dead as the police took action after failure in talks. Police said that cash, a motorcycle and pistols were recovered from the robbers. Further investigations are underway, they added.

Our Staff Reporter

