Thursday, July 27, 2023
Umar Farooq Kalson appointed new PCB media department head: Sources

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 27, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Umar Farooq Kalson has been appointed as new head of the media department of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), replacing Sami-ul-Hasan Burney, it has been reliably learnt. According to reliable sources, Umar, renowned cricket writer and journalist in Pakistan, has accepted the offer from the newly appointed Chairman of the Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf. He will officially join the PCB media department in a week time. The sources further said that the change in leadership comes as part of broader restructuring within PCB as well as in the media department, with more updates and adjustments anticipated in the near future. Sami-ul-Hasan Burney and former CEO Faisal Hasnain have been transferred to the special projects department with immediate effect.  

