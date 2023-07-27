Unknown persons vandalise minority’s place of worship in Karachi

KARACHI - An Ahmadi place of worship was vandalised in Karachi’s Drigh Road area within the limits of Shah Faisal Colony, police and spokesperson for the community said.

Korangi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tariq Nawaz told that around four persons damaged the minarets.

He said that police had taken cognisance of the matter and asked a member of the community to lodge a first information report (FIR).

The senior officer said that a person identified as Bilal was in touch with the Shah Faisal Colony station house officer (SHO) till Monday night and officials had advised him to lodge a report.

He said that police had received an application regarding the vandalism, adding that the complainant stated that an FIR would be registered after consulting with the Ahmadi community.

Amir Mehmood, a spokesperson for the Ahmadi community, also said that an application for registe ring a FIR had been submitted to the police. The spokesperson said around a dozen people had entered the place of worship at around 3:45pm on Monday and destroyed the minarets with hammers and put “hateful graffiti on the walls”.

He recalled that a few months ago, two places of worship in Saddar and Martin Quarters were vandalised. He said that FIRs were registered in both the cases but police had yet to inform them of the progress in either of them.