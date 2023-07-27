Water accumulated during rains in sloping areas cleared: Mayor

KARACHI - Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that they were aware of the problems of the people and making sure rainwater does not stay anywhere during the rains. Visiting different areas of district central here, Mayor said that water accumulates during the rains in the sloping areas was cleared and the people who have posted pictures of rainwater on social media are nowhere now. Those who posted the pictures on social media can also see the pictures of the water cleared, he added.

If the citizens have any complaints, they should inform, the teams of all the relevant departments.