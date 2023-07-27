Thursday, July 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Water accumulated during rains in sloping areas cleared: Mayor

Water accumulated during rains in sloping areas cleared: Mayor
Our Staff Reporter
July 27, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -  Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that they were aware of the problems of the people and making sure rainwater does not stay anywhere during the rains. Visiting different areas of district central here, Mayor said that water accumulates during the rains in the sloping areas was cleared and the people who have posted pictures of rainwater on social media are nowhere now. Those who posted the pictures on social media can also see the pictures of the water cleared, he added.

If the citizens have any complaints, they should inform, the teams of all the relevant departments.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1690432697.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023