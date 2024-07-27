100,000 laptops to be distributed among students on merit: Mashhood

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP)Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Friday said that around 100,000 laptops would be given to the students on merit during the year 2024. According to the PMYP office spokesperson, as many as 600,000 laptops have been distributed to the students under the Prime Minister Laptop scheme so far while during the last three years 64 per cent were successful in getting jobs trained under the Youth Skill Development Programme. The Chairman PMYP said that the government was working with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission on skill development, especially the provision of education, training and IT skills to youth through youth development programmes. “This year, we aim to provide direct training to over two lac youth and indirect training to over six lac youth to meet the demand for skilled labourers abroad which will enable Pakistan to send skilled youth abroad for positive engagement.”