Accused in 8 people’s murder remanded to police

PESHAWAR - A man accused of murdering eight people in Badaber locality has been remanded in police custody for five days. Yar Rahman was arrested by Peshawar police, and he subsequently confessed to the killings, according to investigators.

The accused appeared before an Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday where the investigating officer requested physical remand to further their investigation. The court granted the request. The horrific incident occurred on June 25, 2024. Police said they were continuing their investigation into the matter.