Addressing the Electricity Crisis in Pakistan

As a concerned student of journalism, I feel compelled to highlight the critical issue of the electricity crisis in Pakistan. Despite promises made by both PML-N and PPP to provide free or affordable electricity to households consuming below 300 units, these commitments have not materialized. Instead, people are enduring severe electricity shortages and hefty bills. While the government is focusing on various development projects, I believe our priorities need reassessment.

Recently, the Chief Minister of Punjab initiated a scheme to distribute 20,000 petrol-powered bikes. While the intention behind this scheme may be good, it overlooks critical environmental and economic concerns. The introduction of 20,000 new bikes will inevitably increase environmental pollution, which is already a significant issue in Pakistan. Additionally, the use of petrol for these bikes will strain our economy, as fuel is a major import.

I propose an alternative approach: instead of investing in petrol bikes, why not invest in solar panel projects? By sponsoring interest-free, installment-based solar panel systems for the same number of people, we could benefit 20,000 families, not just individuals. This would alleviate the burden of high electricity bills, reduce shortages, and support the national grid by mitigating electricity theft.

This strategy would not only address the immediate electricity crisis but also contribute to long-term environmental sustainability and economic stability. I urge the authorities to consider this viable alternative for the betterment of our nation.

HARIS IQBAL,

Lahore.