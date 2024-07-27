ATC extends interim bail of 38 PTI workers

LAHORE - ATC on Friday extended the interim bail of 38 PTI workers in the Jinnah House attack case until August 3. ATC Judge Khalid Arshad conducted proceedings on the bail applications of the PTI workers, who also appeared and marked their attendance. During the proceedings, the prosecution sought time to present the record of the case, stating that the record was in the Lahore High Court. At this, the court adjourned further proceedings until August 3 and sought arguments from the prosecution on the bail petitions of the PTI workers, in addition to extending their bail. The workers, including Shehroze Khan, Najeeb Ullah, Owais Younas, Hayat Ullah, Shah Khalid, Abrar Zahid, Zeeshan Afzal, Shayan Saeed and others, had approached the court for bail in the Jinnah House attack case.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore) during the May 9 riots.