Balochistan CM directs to monitor water distribution of canal fairly

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday directed Commissioner Naseerabad Division Moinur Rehman Khan to strictly monitor the process water distribution of the canal system fairly and find a sustainable solution to the problems being faced by farmers.

He said that practical steps were being taken in the wider interest of farmers and agricultural lands to be brought under cultivation in a better strategy. He expressed these views while talking to landlords, farmers and local dignitaries called on him during his visit of Suhbatpur area of the province.

Zamindars and citizens informed the CM about the lack of agricultural water in Suhbatpur district, medical facilities, especially the appointment of doctors and other issues.

Provincial Irrigation Minister Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, who was present in meeting told the farmers that the Zamindars of Teal usually used to cultivate paddy in the month of August but this time, seeing the timely supply of water, they already planted the rice crop.

Currently, farmers are facing difficulties due to lack of water, the government of Balochistan is in touch with the Government of Sindh and contacts are being made regarding getting their rightful share of water, he said. He said that a committee has also been formed at the level of secretaries of the Irrigation Department of both the provinces which would submit a comprehensive report on the entire situation.

The CM said on the occasion that we were well aware of the problems of farmers, government was taking steps in the larger interests of farmers, we did not want farmers to face financial difficulties.

The government will endeavour to irrigate all command areas with equitable distribution of water, in this regard, we are also taking large-scale measures to restore and improve the canal system, he said. Commissioner Naseerabad Division Moinur Rehman Khan Deputy Commissioner Sahabpur Farida Tareen Attaullah Khosa Sarfaraz Khan Khosa and Riaz Khosa Muhammad Ali Khosa Sanaullah Khosa, Executive Engineer Jahangir Khan Khosa Ahmed Nawaz Omrani and other local dignitaries were present on this occasion.

Earlier, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti reached Suhabatpur where he expressed condolences on the death of the spouse of former Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Zahoor Khan, aunt of Provincial Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Mir Salim Khan Khosa and offered Fatiha. On arrival, Suhbatpur, Commissioner Naseerabad Division Moinur Rahman Khan, Deputy Commissioner Suhbatpur Farida Tareen alongwith Mir Tahir Khan Khosa Attaullah Khosa Sarfaraz Khan Khosa and Riaz Khosa welcomed him at the helipad.

Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani, Provincial Irrigation Minister Mir Sadiq Umrani, Revenue Minister Mir Asim Kurd Gello, Parliamentary Secretary Excise Mir Muhammad Khan Lehri and other officers accompanied Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti.