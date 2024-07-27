Saturday, July 27, 2024
Chairman PMYP announces distributing 1 lac laptops among students during 2024

July 27, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan announced on Friday that around 100,000 laptops would be distributed among the students on merit during the year 2024.

The PMYP office spokesperson said that as many as 600,000 laptops have been distributed to the students under the Prime Minister Laptop scheme so far while during the last three years 64 per cent were successful in getting jobs trained under the Youth Skill Development Programme. Rana Mashhood Ahmed said that the government was working with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission on skill development, especially the provision of education, training and IT skills to youth through youth development programmes.

“This year, we aim to provide direct training to over two lac youth and indirect training to over six lac youth to meet the demand for skilled labourers abroad which will enable Pakistan to send skilled youth abroad for positive engagement.”

Pakistan’s income tax burden on salaried class 9.4 times higher than India: PBC

The Chairman PMYP also mentioned that individuals securing jobs abroad will be provided with interest-free loans to facilitate the necessary paperwork.

Additionally, through the “Laptop for All” scheme, students can obtain any laptop they want on interest-free loans with easy monthly installments, he added.

