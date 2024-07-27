The opposition parties, led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), have escalated tensions by announcing protests in the twin cities, defying Section 144 imposed across Punjab. The joint forces of JI, which is heading for the capital, and PTI, which has called for nationwide protests, have presented a challenge to the government as it navigates the difficult task of maintaining stability while implementing painful economic reforms.

The plan is simple: lock down key points in the twin cities, force the government to deploy law enforcement agencies, and spark a confrontation that dominates the airwaves. Similar protests across the country will increase pressure on the government as its resources are stretched thin. The opposition aims to use the conflict to draw more support and pressure the government into accepting its demands.

None of this is a surprise. The debilitating Islamabad protests are a carefully considered strategy used to great effect by PTI before. Its most compelling political moments have been born of these disruptive forces, and PTI hopes to once again benefit from such disorder.

However, it must remember the thin ice it is walking on. Its incitement in Bannu is still causing friction as the parties involved seek conciliation. The legal cases stemming from the May 9th riots and nationwide insurrection are still in court, and the party’s leaders continue lobbying foreign governments to put pressure on the government.

Another national protest and another possibly violent confrontation with law enforcement is not in the party’s interests. If PTI wants to shed its reactionary image and move towards political acceptance, it must show it has strategies beyond all-out defiance.

As the capital city braces once again, PTI has a choice to make.