Commissioner chairs review meeting of division task force for polio

HYDERABAD - A review meeting of Hyderabad Division Task Force for Polio was held under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon in his office on Friday. The Commissioner emphasized the importance of focusing on refusal cases and encouraging parents to vaccinate their children with polio drops. He said to combat the disease we have to focus on training and effective mapping. He said that we have to follow various effective measures including routine measures to protect our children from this disease. On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain ul Abedeen Memon informed that the environmental samples in the areas where people arrived from Karachi Central and the residents of the tribal areas tested positive. He also noted that polio drops were administered in both the internal and external areas of Hyderabad during Eid-ul-Adha days. The meeting was attended by the Additional Commissioner–II Manzoor Ahmed Leghari and health department officers, while all deputy commissioners of the division participated in the meeting through video link and informed the Commissioner about anti-polio initiatives.