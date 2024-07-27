Commissioner orders removal of all encroachments from footpaths, roads

KARACHI - Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has directed all Deputy Commissioners to take effective measures to prevent encroachments on footpaths, roads, and other public places and taken action for removal of encroachment in their respective areas, which are obstructing the flow of traffic.

All Deputy Commissioners have submitted reports on the actions taken against encroachments in their respective districts. Deputy Commissioner Keamari Junaid Khan reported that a planned operation was being carried out against encroachments in the district with the cooperation of relevant agencies.

In the first phase, cabins and sheds were removed from footpaths and roads in Haroonabad, while in the second phase, a hotel extension, pushcarts, cabins, and sheds were removed from Shershah Paracha Chowk Estate Avenue. Similarly, encroachments were removed from Jackson Market and Sultanabad, including footpaths, green belts, parks, and open spaces, which have been restored for public use. In District South, illegal benches were removed from Shah Waliullah Road in Lyari, while soft encroachments were removed from the footpath and road in Aram Bagh. The campaign will continue until July 27.

According to the Deputy Commissioner West Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, a permanent illegal structure was demolished in Zebo Goth Eh Halkani Manghopir, while soft encroachments were also removed from Green Belt from Mangopir road, Ali Goth Market and from 40 Market Orangi , and other areas in the district west. Deputy Commissioner East Shehzad Fazal Abbasi submitted its report on the drive of anti encroachment and said that in District East, encroachments were removed from UK Square, University Road, and other areas. In east district Pakwan Centre and Takht restaurant were also removed in Gulshane Iqbal.

In District Korangi, soft encroachments were removed from A-One Hotel on Faisal Highway, while in District Central, two counters of a bakery were removed, which were causing traffic congestion. Encroachments were also removed from Chand Market, Gulberg Chowrangi, and Block C North Nazimabad.

According to the report, submitted by the Deputy Commissioner district central Fawad Gaffar Soomro encroachments were removed from UC-4 Khayaban-e-Khalid, Nazimabad, and Gol Market, Nazimabad and other different areas in district central. Deputy Commissioner Malir Irfan Salam reported that encroachments were also removed from Malir 15 Flyover Airport Sub-Division and Ibrahim Hyderi Sub-Division.

The report stated that the flow of traffic was affected due to soft encroachments on footpaths and roads in these areas, which has now improved. Encroachments were also removed from Qaidabad.