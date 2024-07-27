Condemning Misogyny

I am writing to express my concern and disappointment over a recent incident on a live show where Sahil Adeem made a derogatory comment, labeling 95% of women as “ignorant.” Additionally, Khalil ur Rehman’s behavior towards a female guest on the show was completely unacceptable.

Such misogynistic remarks and behavior perpetuate harmful gender stereotypes and contribute to a culture of sexism and discrimination. It is alarming that public figures can freely express such views without being held accountable.

Instead of promoting respect, understanding, and inclusivity, these individuals have chosen to belittle and degrade women. This is not the first time such behavior has been displayed in Pakistan. Recall the incident in 2018 when Senator Islamuddin Shaheen made sexist remarks about a female lawmaker, leading to widespread condemnation. Despite the backlash, no meaningful action was taken to address the issue.

I request the relevant authorities to take appropriate action against such behavior and promote a culture of respect, equality, and inclusivity. This includes holding public figures accountable for their words and actions and ensuring they face consequences for promoting hate speech or discrimination. Moreover, implementing policies and programs that promote gender sensitivity, respect, and inclusivity in media and public discourse is essential.

NIBAAT HASSAN SYED,

Lahore.