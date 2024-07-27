Court overturns dismissals of 11 judicial officers

Peshawar - Justice Naeem Anwar, serving as a referee judge for the Appellate Tribunal, reinstated 11 judicial officers on Friday, including a district and sessions judge and six additional district and sessions judges.

These officers had been dismissed in 2017 over alleged corruption. The appeals were filed by District Judge Manzoor Qadir and additional district and sessions judges Rifat Amir, Qaiser Rahim, Malik Amjad Rahim, senior civil judges Shah Hussain, Safeer Qaiser Malik, Rashid Rauf Swati, Adil Akbar, and civil judge Tasneem Hussain. Representing the petitioners were lawyers Zia-ur-Rehman Tajik, Ahmed Sultan Tareen, Fida Gul, and others.

The lawyers argued that their clients, who were serving in various judicial capacities, were dismissed without due process in 2017 following accusations of corruption. They highlighted that these officers, who held positions in grades 21, 20, 19, and 18, were not given a fair opportunity to defend themselves against the allegations.

According to the defence, there was no substantial evidence to support the claims of corruption against the judicial officers. The lawyers contended that the dismissals were based on unverified verbal complaints, which unfairly tarnished their clients’ reputations.

They emphasised that these judges were promoted based on seniority and were held in high regard by the public.

The defence further argued that the dismissals caused significant mental distress and deprived the officers of their rightful perks and privileges. They requested the court to overturn the dismissal orders, asserting that the lack of concrete evidence and due process rendered the dismissals unjust.