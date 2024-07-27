Saturday, July 27, 2024
Distt admin taking steps for restoration of gurdwara: DC

Our Staff Reporter
July 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

JHANG   -  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Umair on Friday said effective measures were being taken by the district administration for restoring, decorating and beautifying historical gurdwara.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for restoration of the gurdwara.

He said that a coordinated policy was adopted to highlight historical facts of the religious sites.

A committee had been constituted to monitor for restoration and proper security of the historical worship places of minorities in the district.

