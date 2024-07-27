Early detection & healthy diet can overcome risks of cancer: Expert

ISLAMABAD - Health expert on Friday highlighted that early detection through regular screenings, self-examinations, and media awareness drives for cancer symptoms can significantly improve treatment outcomes and save lives.

Talking to PTV news channel, Renowned Oncologist & Cancer Surgeon Dr Kashif Khan said that by being proactive about our health and taking small steps towards a healthier lifestyle, we can significantly reduce our risk of cancer and improve our chances of beating the disease if diagnosed. He emphasized the need for adopting healthy habits such as a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, regular physical activity, and avoidance of tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption.

Dr also encouraged the public to be aware of their family medical history and genetic predispositions, which can increase cancer risk. By combining early detection and healthy habits, individuals can significantly reduce their cancer risk and improve their overall well-being.

Exercising regularly builds overall health and reduces the risk factors for development of thirteen different cancers, he said, adding, exercise helps reduce overweight and obesity, which is important for reducing cancer risk. Reducing the time over each day spent without moving, sometimes called sedentary behavior, also reduces cancer risk, he mentioned. Talking about mouth cancer, he said it is our duty and obligation to contribute to the fight against it, adding, through education, research, and advocacy, we can make a tangible difference in preventing, detecting, and treating oral cancer. He also described detailed early clinical signs such as ulceration, exophytic growth, and paraesthesia, urging prompt action.

Replying a question about breast cancer, he called for comprehensive societal support for women facing breast cancer, including the provision of free medications and advocated joint efforts to educate women on preventive measures and access to free medical camps.

He lamented that still women in Pakistan often seek medical attention at advanced stages due to multiple socio-economic and cultural factors, including age, employment status, limited awareness, fear of surgery and reliance on traditional treatments and spiritual healing.

We need open communication and regular breast examinations, not only among elderly women but also younger individuals, he added.