Education Turns Mirrors into Windows

Through the columns of your newspaper, I would like to draw attention to the deteriorating education system in Pakistan. The literacy rate determines a country’s success, and the more educated the people are, the more the country will progress. Unfortunately, the education system in Pakistan is not very good. If Pakistan wants to progress, it must pay attention to its educational system.

Many schools don’t focus enough on the primary level, not realizing that it forms the foundation of a student’s education. There is too much emphasis on higher education, and the instructions are more focused on generating profits. Schools only teach students to get good grades in exams rather than gaining knowledge, causing students to feel burdened and depressed about achieving good results.

Private institutions, in particular, have become greedier. College and university fees can go up to lakhs per semester. For government institutions, the merit for fields like medicine is increasing day by day. Thus, our educational system is too focused on grades rather than skills and the willingness to learn.

If the government starts to focus on the educational system, many problems can be solved. The government should also closely monitor institutions to ensure the same curriculum is being taught. Teachers should be hired based on their skills. The fees of all institutions should be reduced to lessen the burden on parents. Primary education should be made free of cost. Scholarships should be given to bright students or those who cannot afford the fees. The government should make the syllabus easier for students.

ASIFA KIRAN,

Karachi.