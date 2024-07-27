FAO-PCCC research collaboration to enhance cotton production

MULTAN - The collaboration and partnership between United Nation’s (UN) Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) will be instrumental in aligning cotton production technology with international standards to advance and promote cotton production in the country.

This was stated by Dr. Yusuf Zafar (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Vice President of PCCC, in a meeting with a three-member FAO delegation led by Ms Emilda Berjina, Senior Technical Advisor (Punjab)/FAO Project Manager on Friday at the PCCC headquarters here. She was accompanied by Mudassir Hayat and Mudassir Maqsood from FAO.

Dr. Yusuf Zafar hoped the mutual cooperation and partnership would turn out to be fruitful on way to achieving goals of enhanced cotton production and take white gold quality to new highs.

Under this partnership, both organizations shall work on modern research projects with anticipation that FAO’s global expertise and PCCC’s local knowledge will combine to align the cotton production technology with international standards. It will help strengthen the cotton industry in Pakistan and introduce farmers to advanced techniques, potentially leading to significant improvements in the country’s economy and agricultural output, says an official release.

Ms Emilda Berjina said on the occasion that Rs 30 million Ediflux Tower installed at CCRI with FAO’s support, has further strengthened the mutual cooperation and partnership between the two organizations. This advanced tower will play a crucial role in cotton research and development, enhancing cotton production and quality through environmental measurements and data. The Ediflux Tower will enable analysis of carbon fixation, water needs, and the effects of climatic factors, improving cotton plant growth and disease resistance. This partnership will promote modern techniques to benefit local farmers.

On this occasion, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Director, Dr. Muhammad Naveed Afzal expressed special thanks to FAO for the installation of the Ediflux Tower at CCRI. Ediflux Tower, installed several months back at CCRI Multan, was an effective tool for environmental measurements in cotton experimental fields, monitoring airflow, heat exchange, and gases such as carbon dioxide and water vapor. This tower allows for the analysis of carbon fixation, providing information about the cotton plants’ carbon dioxide needs and growth. It also estimates water requirements by measuring water vapor exchange, which is crucial for efficient water use. Additionally, it helps study climatic factors such as temperature, wind speed, and humidity, which impact cotton production. Data from the Ediflux Tower also supports agricultural policy-making and environmental impact studies, contributing to more sustainable cotton cultivation.