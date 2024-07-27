Saturday, July 27, 2024
Federal Insurance Ombudsman meets CM Murad

APP
July 27, 2024
Karachi

KARACHI   -   Federal Insurance Ombudsman Syed Mumtaz Shah called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and apprised him about the performance of his institutions here at the CM House.

Mumtaz Shah told the CM that the Federal Insurance Ombudsman has headquarters in Karachi and regional offices in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Lahore, Multan, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta.

The federal Ombudsman resolves the complaints of insurance policyholders by giving hearings to both parties, Mumtaz Shah said and added that the Ombudsman provided relief to policyholders.

The federal Ombudsman provided transparent, fair, and speedy justice by resolving disputes in 60 days. “We provided relief of Rs 5 billion last year by passing orders in almost 5000 complaints against the companies,” Mumtaz said. The CM appreciated the personal efforts and hardwork of federal Ombudsman Syed Mumtaz Shah. “Mumtaz Shah is a senior most officer, having served as Chief Secretary Sindh,” he said, adding that his abilities and service to the people are appreciated. The chief minister assured the federal Insurance Ombudsman of his support and cooperation.

