FIA arrests two human traffickers, recovers fake visas in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two human traffickers here on Friday. According to official sources, a team raided a travel agency located in the Batala Colony area and arrested two agents identified as Muhammad Arslan and Muhammad Adnan. During preliminary investigations, they were involved in visa fraud and human trafficking. The FIA team recovered 38 visa registration forms, 90 UK visa history forms and receipts of receiving amounts from citizens. Seventeen bank accounts statements and cell phones were also recovered from their possession.

One killed, three injured over enmity

An armed clash between two rival groups left a man dead and three others injured at a village in Satiana police limits on Friday. A police spokesperson said that Ramzan Jani and Asif alias Asu, of Chak No 37-GB, had an old enmity. They clashed on Friday over an issue and opened indiscriminate firing on each other. Consequently, Asif alias Asu suffered bullets and died on the spot while Bostan, Rashid and Ramazan suffered injuries.

The police reached the site and shifted the body to mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. CPO Kamran Adil has taken notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from SP Jaranwala Malik Abid Hussain Zafar.

13 cases against quacks referred to drug court

The District Quality Control Board referred 13 cases against quacks to drug court, issued warnings to 17 medical stores and adjourned five cases here on Friday. In this regard, a meeting of the District Quality Control Board was held with Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Ahmad Saleem in the chair here on Friday. CEO Health Dr Asfand Yar, Secretary Board Rubina Akhtar, Drug Controller Muhammad Mohsin Asghar and others were present in the meeting. The ADCF directed the drug inspector to take stern legal action against quacks and other medical stores and clinics without licence. He said that those playing havoc with human lives could not be spared at any cost.

Four drug traffickers held

The district police have arrested four drug traffickers and seized contraband from their possession during the last 24 hours. According to police sources here Friday, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Sammundri police netted two notorious drug traffickers namely as Mushtaq and Manan and recovered 3.5-kg hashish from them. A case has been registered against the accused. Mansoorabad police held Usman from Malikpur and recovered 1.3-kg hashish and 10 litres of wine from his possession. Faisalabad Sadr police nabbed Naseer with 15 litres of wine. All the accused were sent behind bars and legal action has been initiated.