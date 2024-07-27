Four killed, several injured in M9 motorway accident

HYDERABAD - At least four people were killed in a collision between a passenger bus and trailer on the Karachi-Hyderabad M9 motorway.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred near the Loni Kot area, where the bus and trailer crashed into each other, resulting in the deaths of 4 people besides injuring several others.

Upon being informed, authorities reached the spot and transported the injured to the Noori Abadi Trauma Center for treatment.

Police reports indicated that the accident was caused by the bus driver falling asleep at the wheel.

Following the collision, the trailer overturned on the road, causing disruption to traffic flow. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of the Nooriabad road accident and loss of lives had directed to provide medical treatment to injured persons in the accident.

Earlier this month, at least six labourers had been killed in an accident between a mini truck and a trailer on M9 Motorway. The incident, which also injured four persons, happened near Lunikot in Jamshoro district. The deceased persons, identified as 28-year-old Nanji Thakur, 30-year-old Imdad Hussain Khoso, 28-year-old Amerji Kacchi, 35-year-old Ramesh Kacchi, Jetan Thakur and Ramesh Thakur, belonged to Khuwaja stop area of Tando Allahyar district.

Uncle, nephew shot dead during robbery in Mirpurkhas

An uncle and his nephew were shot dead by armed dacoits during a robbery attempt in the limits of Kot Ghulam Muhammad police station early Friday. According to the police, a group of six unknown armed men in a Vigo vehicle entered the house of a brick kiln owner. When the owner, Haji Wakeel Khan (64) and his nephew, Niamat Khan (34) both tried to resist the robbery, the alleged bandits opened fire, killing them.

The police launched a search operation and were able to arrest three of the dacoits along with the Vigo vehicle and the weapons used in the crime. However, three more suspects managed to escape. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the Taluk Hospital in Kot Ghulam Muhammad for an autopsy. The Deputy Commissioner of Mirpurkhas, Dr. Rasheed Masood Khan and the SSP of Umerkot, Asif Raza Balloch along with a large contingent of police reached the incident site to investigate the matter further.