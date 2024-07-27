Franco-Swiss airport evacuated for security reasons

Strasbourg, France - A Franco-Swiss airport was evacuated for security reasons on Friday, hours after arson attacks disrupted the French rail network ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony. “For safety reasons, the terminal had to be evacuated and is currently closed,” the Basel-Mulhouse EuroAirport said on its website, adding that further information would follow. Several French airports, including EuroAirport, had to be evacuated late last year due to a series of fake bomb threats. EuroAirport, which is located on the French side of the border near Basel, welcomed eight million passengers in 2023. The evacuation came as French authorities were hunting for the perpetrators of arson attacks on the high-speed train network, which disrupted travel for hundreds of thousands of people. The Paris Olympics opening ceremony will begin Friday evening.