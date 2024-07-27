French rail network hit by ‘sabotage’ on eve of Paris Olympics

Paris - France’s rail network was paralysed Friday by coordinated acts of sabotage which knocked out most of its high-speed train services hours before the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

French rail operator SNCF said three night-time arson attacks had destroyed cabling boxes at strategic junctions around its network at locations north, south-west and east of Paris.

A fourth attempted act of vandalism south-east of the capital was thwarted by rail workers who spotted intruders in the early hours of Friday.

“Our intelligence services and law enforcement are mobilised to find and punish the perpetrators of these criminal acts,” Prime Minister Gabriel Attal posted on X, calling the attacks “prepared and coordinated acts of sabotage.”

The Paris Olympics are set to open in a spectacular and unprecedented ceremony on the river Seine on Friday evening, with many ticket holders set to travel to the City of Light by train. Several Eurostar trains between Paris and London were cancelled Friday because of the rail disruption, which is likely to affect British sports fans heading to the French capital.

The parade will see up to 7,500 competitors sail down a six-kilometre (four-mile) stretch of the Seine on a flotilla of 85 boats. As well as the rail attacks, poor weather -- with Paris under thick cloud and occasional rain -- also risked dampening the party.

“We’ll see tonight... but the closer it gets the more the models suggest we’re likely to get rain,” chief Games organiser Tony Estanguet told France Inter radio, while adding that there would be some modifications if it was wet. “It’s going to be a beautiful moment, it’s going to be a great party,” he added.