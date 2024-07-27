Govt offers talks as JI plans to widen protest in twin cities

ISLAMABAD - The federal government Friday offered talks to opposition party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) after the latter announced its “Plan B” of widening protest in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad against the price hike and inflated bills.

The JI, meanwhile, directed all its workers in the twin cities to reach Liaquat Bagh to get the next plan of action. Earlier, the JI, citing obstructions in reaching the D-Chowk for a sit-in and alleged arrests of its supporters, announced that it would now widen protest and hold demonstrations at three key points in the twin cities including Zero Point in the federal capital, Murree Road Rawalpindi and the Chungi No. 26 in the suburbs of the capital. The JI activists are presently sitting at Liaqat Bagh in Rawalpindi. There was a large crowd on the Islamabad Highway at the H-8/I-8 bridge situated between Zero Point and Faizabad before moving towards the Liaqat Bagh.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, addressing a press conference along with Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam, said that the JI was given permission to hold a rally in Liaquat Bagh under the agreed standard operating procedures with the local administration. He said marching towards Islamabad did not make sense and added that the federal government was ready to form a negotiating team for talks with the JI. He said the government’s doors were always open as he reiterated the government’s willingness to hold talks to resolve the issue.

Tarar commended the government’s economic performance and added it was taking measures to provide relief to the people such as a recent subsidy in electricity bills. He said the government would listen to the party’s demands and try to incorporate them in the government’s ongoing reform agenda. The PTI, meanwhile, put off protest until Monday as it called off its protest after the court’s hearing.

Earlier in the day, Emir JI Hafiz Naeemur Rehman addressed the supporters at several points. JI Rawalpindi Emir Arif Sherazi in a post on X later announced that they would stage the sit-in outside Liaquat Bagh instead of D-Chowk, which, he said, will continue till their demands are accepted. According to Rawalpindi police, JI had been permitted to stage a rally at Liaquat Bagh after agreeing on certain SOPs with the protestors.

The JI Emir while addressing the protestors at H-8, Islamabad said that they were out for the rights of the people. He termed the rally a battle for the rights of the people. “We have come to ensure relief to 250 million people. We have only one demand from the government — provide relief to the people,” Hafiz said. Saying that protest is their right, the Emir asked the government to release workers immediately.

The JI announced to continue sit-ins until their demands including the shutdown of IPPs and relief from tax on the salaried class are met. Hafiz Naeem said that billions are being embezzled, and the IPPs are exploiting the country.