Greece’s ‘Instagram island’ Santorini nears saturation point

Ia, Greece - One of the most enduring images of Greece’s summer travel brand is the world-famous sunset on Santorini Island, framed by sea-blue church domes on a jagged cliff high above a volcanic caldera. This scene has inspired millions of fridge magnets, posters, and souvenirs -- and now the queue to reach the viewing spot in the clifftop village of Oia can take more than 20 minutes. Santorini is a key stopover of the Greek cruise experience. But with parts of the island nearing saturation, officials are considering restrictions. Of the record 32.7 million people who visited Greece last year, around 3.4 million, or one in 10, went to the island of just 15,500 residents. “We need to set limits if we don’t want to sink under overtourism,” Santorini mayor Nikos Zorzos told AFP. “There must not be a single extra bed... whether in the large hotels or Airbnb rentals.” As the sun set behind the horizon in Oia, thousands raised their phones to the sky to capture the moment, followed by scattered applause. For canny entrepreneurs, the Cycladic island’s famous sunset can be a cash cow. One company advertised more than 50 “flying dresses”, which have long flowing trains, for up to 370 euros ($401), on posters around Oia for anyone who wishes to “feel like a Greek goddess” or spruce up selfies.