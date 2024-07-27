IHC directs administration to decide PTI application for holding protest on Monday

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed the administration of the federal capital to decide Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) application for the purpose of holding a protest on Monday in the F-9 Park or any other viable venue at a time to be mutually decided by the parties. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz conducted hearing of the PTI petition moved through its president Islamabad chapter Aamer Masood Mughal and disposed of the matter with aforementioned directions. Justice Saman stated in his written judgment that this court has utmost confidence that the respondents are fully competent and capable of maintaining law and order and of dealing with any persons or party who threaten to disturb the same swiftly and expeditiously.

She noted, “In any event since holding the protest today is no longer practically possible, the instant petition may be treated as a fresh application pending before the Respondent No.4 for the purpose of holding a protest on 29-7-2024 in the F-9 Park (or any other viable venue at a time to be mutually decided by the parties) which shall be decided by way of a speaking order strictly in accordance with the law and keeping in view the observations made herein. Disposed of accordingly.” The PTI moved the instant petition through Shoaib Shaheen seeking direction to the Respondents to allow it to organize/ hold peaceful protest on 26-7-2024. The petitioner also sought direction to the Respondents not to harass its workers and leadership and to facilitate it in ensuring the safety of the participants of the peaceful protest and desist from creating obstacles in holding of the event in smooth manner. During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner submitted that Article 16 of the Constitution of Pakistan unequivocally confers the right to assemble peacefully subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by the law as such holding a peaceful protest is the petitioner’s fundamental right which cannot be obstructed by the respondents.

He further submitted that the petitioner has expressed its willingness to furnish an undertaking to the authorities that the workers and management shall remain peaceful and shall abide by the orders and instructions of the authority.

At the very outset, the state counsel submitted a report on behalf of the respondent No.4 (deputy commissioner) according to which the District Intelligence Committee meeting was called on 24-7-2024 to consider the petitioner’s application dated 22-7-2024 and that in view of 3 the recommendations made by the DIC an order dated 24-7-2024 has been passed.

The bench observed that no explanation as to why such order has not been communicated to the petitioner was offered. In any event, copy of the said order was placed before this court and also provided to the counsel for the petitioner.

Justice Saman stated that perusal of the said decision shows that the petitioner’s application has been declined by stating that it indicates that a large number of the public including women are expected to participate in the petitioner’s protest which is likely to disrupt the activity/life of the residents of Islamabad given that the Press Club is located in the heart of the City and as such any type of public gathering at the Press Club Islamabad will create road blockages and will adversely affect the rights of the citizens of Islamabad as the Press Club is only suitable for a limited number of persons and further that the application by another political party for a Dharna on the same day has also been regretted on the same ground.

She said that the State Counsel was unable to satisfy this Court that the grounds mentioned in the decision dated 24-7-2024 were reasonable. He conceded that the law does not place a limit on the number of people that may attend a protest nor is there any ban on holding protest outside the Islamabad Press Club. The judge maintained that yet going by the reasons stated in the said decision no protest can ever be held outside the Islamabad Press Club at all. Moreover, reliance upon the directions given in W.P. No. 1082 of 2022 by this Court appears to be misplaced as no existence of imminent and grave risks has been pointed out in the instant case.

The bench said that in such circumstances the parties were directed to confer with each other and to resolve the matter by agreeing to either limit the number of people attending the protest or agreeing upon an alternate venue. Upon return of the parties before this court at the designated time the counsel for the petitioner submitted that they are agreeable to hold the protest inside the F-9 Park and also to give an undertaking that the protest will be peaceful and no law and order situation will be created. On the other hand the Advocate General submitted that Section 144, Cr.P.C. has been imposed in the entire district of Islamabad as per Notification dated 18-7-2024 for a period of two months. He also submitted that another political party also applied for permission to hold a sit-in in the ICT today but was refused on the same grounds. He further submitted that despite the foregoing such political party is threatening to defy the restriction imposed upon public gatherings under Section 144, Cr.P.C. and as such the Government has been compelled to block various entry points into the City as well as points around the City leading to sensitive areas. He contended that allowing the petitioner to hold its protest today anywhere within the limits of the District of Islamabad will therefore hinder the Respondents’ efforts to ensure that the writ of State is not defied. He however submitted that the Petitioner may be allowed to hold the protest next Friday by which time it is expected that the current situation as aforesaid would have dissipated. Then, the court asked the Advocate General why the petitioner cannot be allowed to hold its protest on Monday, 29-7-2024. To which he submitted that permission to hold the protest on 29-7-2024 can only be given subject to the situation in existence on such date as posed by the other political party threatening to organize the sit in starting from today. The court stated that insofar as any threat posed by another political party is concerned the same cannot be made the reason to deny the petitioner its fundamental rights ad infinitum. The unlawfulness of one cannot be made reason to impinge on the lawful rights of another.