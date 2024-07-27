IIUI, NingboTech University sign MoU to establish collaborative partnership

ISLAMABAD - The Department of Media & Communication Studies, Faculty of Social Sciences, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) and the Department of Journalism and Communication, School of Media and Law, NingboTech University, Ningbo, China on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement between key Pakistan Chinese universities was aimed to establish a collaborative partnership to facilitate the exchange of students and faculty members in the field of Media and Communication. The signing ceremony took place at the new campus of IIUI, witnessed by Acting President Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar. Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal signed on behalf of IIUI, while Vice Dean, School of Media and Law & Vice Director, Digital Culture Innovation Center, Professor Wang Junwei signed for NingboTech University. As per agreement, both parties agreed to develop education and teaching by sharing educational resources, joint student training, and student exchange and visits. They also vowed to work together to improve scientific research by initiating platform development, collaborative projects, and academic cooperation. The parties also agreed to develop faculty through discipline construction, visiting scholar programs, and faculty sharing. Acting President IIUI Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar stated that the university aims to enhance its bilateral educational cooperation worldwide. He noted that the university already had a significant presence of Chinese students and this venture boosted research in social sciences. He said that the collaboration will open new avenues for research and academic cooperation between the two universities. Professor Wang Junwei said that China and Pakistan have exemplary ties, with opportunities to enhance educational cooperation. He emphasized that faculty exchange programs and joint research ventures shared experiences and result-based research.

He opined that the MOU will facilitate the exchange of ideas, expertise, and resources, ultimately contributing to the advancement of media and communication studies.

Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal briefed the Chinese delegation on the Faculty of Social Sciences and its research on various topics, including CPEC.

He hoped that mutual cooperation between the departments allowed media researchers to make significant recommendations for education. He emphasized that there is a dire need to work on the anthropological aspect of CEPEC adding that this MoU will be a vital opportunity to work on this characteristic. He said that the partnership is expected to yield fruitful results in the future, strengthening the bond between IIUI and NingboTech University.