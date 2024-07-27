Imaad Khan first Pakistani to graduate from Real Madrid Graduate School

LAHORE - The BARD Foundation has provided invaluable support to Imaad Khan, a skilled football player, who has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first Pakistani to secure a masters degree from the renowned Real Madrid Graduate School in Football Coaching and Management. Real Madrid is one of the most prestigious and renowned football clubs globally, celebrated for its legendary players and storied history. The club’s immense popularity extends to Pakistan, where it is admired for its iconic footballing legacy and star-studded roster. Graduated with distinction, Imad reflects on his journey, stating, “Realizing this dream took me five years, from securing admission in 2019 to overcoming numerous challenges and finally graduating in 2023 with high accolades - an achievement that was beyond my wildest dreams. I am profoundly grateful to everyone who supported me along the way, especially The BARD Foundation, which provided me with the opportunity to fulfill my dream.” Khan has been sharpening his football skills since the age of ten. In addition to his achievements on the field, he also manages a thriving sports club and football academy in Islamabad.