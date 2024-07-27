Imran’s self-contradictory advice for two army chiefs

ISLAMABAD - Incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan has changed tack for the last two days by toning down his rhetoric against the military establishment and Army Chief General Asim Munir.

To the surprise of many, the jailed leader has sent a request to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Munir to remain “neutral” — an advice that is altogether self-contradictory from his previous position as he had been bashing the top military brass and former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the past for the same reasons.

On Friday, Aleema Khan, the sister of PTI founder Khan, told reporters outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail that the jailed leader has sent a message to Gen Asim Munir to stay “neutral” in the present political dispensation “only for the sake of the country.”

Khan in his message to the military establishment also said that those involved in May 9 riots should be brought to book through evidence but the innocent should be set free.

A day earlier, he in his message from jail had cautioned the Army Chief that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif government was trying to pit the military, the PTI and the masses against each other.

Before and after his ouster from the office of prime minister through a parliamentary vote of no trust in April 2022, Khan had been railing against the then top leadership of the military for being neutral. “Humans act according to their conscience. Only animals remain neutral,” he had said while addressing a public gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa days before he was ousted from the government. He was referring to the remarks of a military spokesperson that the Army had nothing to do with politics in the wake of the upcoming vote of no confidence.

Imran Khan is riding a wave of popularity at the moment and populist leaders usually don’t care for the words they uttered in the past. But it is crystal clear that Khan ate his own words when he requested the Army Chief to remain neutral.

In addition to that, Khan has changed his posture completely on the violent incidents of May 9 when he was arrested by the paramilitary force from the premises of a higher court in Islamabad. In the past, he had been saying that May 9 riots were a “false flag operation” only to crush his party – the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Now he is saying that those involved in this violence should be tried in the courts with the help of CCTV footages.

For many, it is astonishing that ex-premier Khan has brought some drastic changes in his rhetoric against the military leadership. Just a couple of days ago, the PTI through its social media platforms had been directly targeting the Army Chief and the military establishment. The jailed leader himself had criticized the Army for its role in the events of 1971 that led to disintegration of the country into two parts.

This is being questioned by many whether this change of tack was a result of backdoor talks with the powers-that-be or it was a sign of helplessness from the cricketer-turned politician.

One view is that Khan was doing this to avoid his trial in the military court in connection with the cases of May 9 violence. This argument is being taken as weak as it is likely that he would get some relief from the courts even if his cases were referred to the military court.

It is still not clear whether this abrupt change in the stance was a result of some backdoor talks or not but the developments taking place in the country’s political setting in the next few days will clear the dust over the issue. At the same time, the protest of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in the twin cities should not be seen in isolation.