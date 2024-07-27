JI, JUI-F should rally behind Imran to save their sinking politics: Fawad Chaudhry

Former federal minister said on Saturday that the Jamat-e-Islami (JI) and Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) needed to shake hands with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to succeed in politics.

Chaudhry took to X and congratulated the JI on a successful power show.

He further said that if the JI, JUI and GDA wanted to prosper in politics, they must unite with the PTI founder otherwise their decade-long politics would yield nothing and remain inconclusive.

Chaudhry also went on to say that the PTI needs help of these political parties’ organisational framework to show their public strength, since PTI’s leadership was either confined or facing multiple cases.

Underscoring the need for unity among the PTI, JI, JUI-F, GDA, ex-minister said that unity between the JI, JUI, GDA, and PTI was mutually beneficial for all parties.

“Asad Qaiser and Mahmood Khan Achakzai should expedite negotiations to get rid out of this Form-47 government and form a government with genuine public mandate,” he concluded.