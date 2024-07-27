Kh Nadeem emphasises fitness and merit as LRCA U19 Academy begins

LAHORE - The one-month Regional U19 Academy for the Lahore Region is set to begin on August 4, 2024, at the National Cricket Academy Lahore. The Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) will oversee the training of two U19 teams under the supervision of LRCA coaches.

LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, in an exclusive interview with The Nation, revealed that the Lahore Blues and Whites U19 Cricket Teams, each comprising 28 members, have been selected based on their performance in the Inter-District U19 tournament. Additionally, some players were automatically selected due to their impressive performance in the previous year’s Inter-Region U19 Championship, in accordance with the PCB selection criteria.

Before the commencement of the Academy program, both teams will undergo basic fitness tests on July 29. The players, who do not meet the fitness standards, will be eliminated from the squad, ensuring that only fit players are considered for the final 20-member squads of both the Blues and Whites teams.

President Khawaja Nadeem praised PCB Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Director Domestic PCB Abdullah Khurram Niazi for their strict adherence to fitness and merit-based selection criteria across the country. “Mr. Mohsin Naqvi’s vision for fitness and merit-based selection is clear, and these steps will greatly benefit Pakistan cricket in the long run,” he said.

He continued: “We have recently conducted fitness tests at the senior Inter-District level, and maintaining rigorous fitness standards will remain our top priority. Regular fitness assessments for domestic cricketers ensure that only fully fit players progress to the national team, enabling them to serve the country more effectively.”

Khawaja Nadeem also mentioned that former Test cricketer and LRCA head coach Aizaz Cheema will lead the LRCA U19 Academy, with the assistance of other regional coachesand support staff. “Under the guidance of these qualified coaches, I am confident that our young cricketers will refine their skills and techniques, striving to perform at higher levels for their country,” he said and added: “The initiative aims to nurture young talent and prepare them for future challenges, ensuring a robust pipeline of skilled cricketers for Pakistan.”