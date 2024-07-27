KP won’t allow any external operation, reiterates Gandapur

BANNU - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has firmly stated that the province will not permit any external operations and will make its own decisions.

He said this while talking to a peace gathering here on Friday.

Ali Amin Gandapur firmly declared that no armed group or individual should act on behalf of any organization within the province. He emphasized the importance of respecting and supporting the families of martyrs, highlighting their sacrifices for the country.

Gandapur underscored the rich history and resilience of the province and Pashtun people, expressing his determination to protect their autonomy.

He highlighted the hardships faced by the residents who had to leave their homes due to the operations conducted in the past and stressed that such disruptions would not be tolerated again. He announced that all demands presented by the “Bannu Aman Committee” have been approved by the Apex Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Apex Committee, in a recent meeting, thoroughly reviewed and accepted all the demands of the peace committee, in line with the people’s aspirations. The Chief Minister assured that any remaining needs would also be addressed. Gandapur thanked the people and their leaders for their cooperation with the administration during the recent crisis in Bannu, acknowledging their crucial role in preventing the situation from worsening.

He addressed the dissatisfaction over the alleged treatment with Pashtuns in other provinces, asserting that decisions affecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be made locally. He praised the people of Bannu for their resilience and stated that a committee from Bannu had submitted their demands, which were discussed and addressed in the apex committee.

He emphasized that peace is the people’s right, stating, “We will not ask for this right; we will take it.” He highlighted the long history of sacrifices made by Pashtoons for their homeland and vowed to avoid further military operations in the province.

The Chief Minister took a strong stance against any armed groups, instructing the police to take action against them. He also expressed empathy for the families of army and police martyrs, honouring their sacrifices.

He expressed his commitment to the well-being of seminary students, ensuring they receive both religious and basic education, and included in educational funds. He urged the people of the province to reform themselves, warning that action would be taken against those who do not comply.

Provincial Minister Pakhtunyar, MNA Maulana Naseem Ali Shah, MPA Adnan Wazir, and other local elders also addressed the gathering.