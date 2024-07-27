KSA projects Vision 2030 goals at G20 ministers meeting in Brazil

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman AlRajhi, the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development of Saudi Arabia, represented the Kingdom at the two-day G20 Labour and Employment Ministers Meeting held in Fortaleza, Brazil concluded here on Friday.

The meeting focused on critical global issues including social inclusion, sustainable development, gender equality, and the impact of digital and energy transformations on the labour market. During the sessions, Eng. AlRajhi highlighted Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts under the Vision 2030 to enhance workforce participation, improve job quality, and ensure equitable opportunities for all. He emphasized the Kingdom’s commitment to creating quality jobs and promoting decent work as a means to eliminate poverty and ensure social inclusion.

Key interventions by Eng. AlRajhi included:

* Discussing Just Transition strategies to address the social impacts of the fight against climate change.

* Sharing Saudi Arabia’s initiatives on creating quality jobs and promoting decent work to ensure social inclusion and eliminate poverty.

* Highlighting the Kingdom’s efforts towards gender equality and the promotion of diversity in the workplace.

The Minister also participated in bilateral meetings to strengthen international cooperation and invited global leaders to the upcoming Global Labor Market Conference in Riyadh, scheduled for January 29-30, 2025.

Eng. Ahmad AlRajhi said: “Our participation in the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers Meeting underscores Saudi Arabia’s dedication to advancing social inclusion, sustainable development, and equitable job opportunities.

Through the Vision 2030, we are committed to developing a labour market that is even more inclusive and resilient, and one that ensures all individuals have the chance to thrive.”