Lahore receives light to moderate rain

LAHORE - Light to moderate rain occurred in the provincial capital on Friday early morning and inundated low-lying ar­eas, however bought down humid conditions. The rain started at 2:40am and and continued for more than three hours varying from light to heavy with occasional gaps. Commuters faced difficulty travelling on roads as there were small and big puddles everywhere, however, Jail Road received 62.5 millimeter, Nishter Town 64, Chowk Nakhuda 61, Pani Wala Talab 89, Laxmi Chowk 95, Gulberg 65, Airport 63, Upper Mall 50, Mughlapura 68, Samanabad 56, Johar Town 44, Gulshan-e-Ravi 78, Farrukhabad 56 and other areas also witnessed light rain. City district government machinery remained active during and after the rain but could not succeed to clear most of the roads in Shahdra areas. According to a spokesman of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, mainly hot and very humid weather is expected in most parts of the country including the city during next 24 hours. However, rain-windstorm/thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeastern/eastern Punjab. Rainfall (mm) during last 24 hours: Punjab: Mandi Bahauddin 67, Lahore (AP 66, City 56), Gujrat 60, Rawalpindi (Chaklala AP 60, Kacheri 27, Shamsabad 04), Sialkot (Airport 23, City 18), Kasur 20, Islamabad (Airport, Bokra 19, Golra 11, Zeropoint 07, Saidpur 01), Jhelum 17, Murree 15, Sheikhupura 13, Mangla 12, Gujranwala 03, Narowal, Hafizabad, Bhakkar 01, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 07, Lower Dir 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 06 and Muzaffarabad 04.

In the provincial capital maximum temperature was recorded 37°C while minimum remained 28°C on Friday.