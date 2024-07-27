Saturday, July 27, 2024
LHC disposes of Bushra Bibi’s petition

Agencies
July 27, 2024
LAHORE   -   The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of a petition filed by Bushra Bibi, wife of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, seeking details of cases registered against her. A single bench, comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, heard the petition filed by the wife of the PTI founder. During the proceedings, a provincial law officer representing the government submitted reports regarding the cases registered against Bushra Bibi. He informed the court that the Anti-Corruption Establishment had registered one case and the Punjab police had registered 12 cases against Bushra Bibi. He further noted that there was no case against Bushra Bibi in the Cyber Crime Unit. Following this information, the court disposed of the petition in light of the reports presented.

