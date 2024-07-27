Livestock dept to distribute 5,300 bucks, rams to boost wool, meat production

MULTAN - In a significant move to enhance livestock quality and bolster agricultural productivity, the Livestock Department has announced the distribution of 5,300 high-breed bucks and rams (male goats and male sheep) to cattle farmers.

This initiative aimed at improving animal breeds and increasing milk, meat and wool production, will revolutionise cattle farming, said Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshaid while talking to media, here on Sunday. The distribution programme, which will be free of cost, is designed to support farmers by supplying them with superior genetic stock. These bucks and rams, bred and prepared at the government’s specialised farms, are expected to bring about a notable improvement in the livestock’s productivity and overall health, he maintained. “One of the key criteria for eligibility in this programme is that the recipient farmers must own at least 25 animals. This requirement ensures that the provided high-breed bucks and rams are integrated into herds where their genetic advantages can be fully utilized and effectively contribute to breeding programs,” said Deputy Director Dr Jamshaid.

By targeting farmers with herds, the department aims to maximise the impact of this initiative on milk, meat and wool production across the region, he maintained. Dr Jamshaid remarked the scheme comes as part of the Livestock Department’s broader strategy to modernise and enhance agricultural practices.

He said that by providing farmers with access to superior breeding stock, the department aimed to address some of the key challenges faced by the livestock sector, including low productivity and poor animal health. He said that the high-breed bucks and rams are expected to bring about genetic improvements that will result in healthier, more productive animals, capable of producing higher yields of milk, meat and wool.

This distribution programme is also aligned with the government’s commitment to support rural economies and improve the livelihoods of farmers, he observed.

Similarly, he said that by enhancing the quality and productivity of livestock, farmers can achieve better returns on their investments and contribute to the overall economic growth of their communities. The improved livestock breeds are expected to lead to higher milk yields, wool, better meat quality, and increased resilience against diseases, thereby reducing the economic vulnerabilities of farming communities, he remarked.