SARGODHA - A man was killed by his native villagers on some domestic issues here at chak No 26 SB under the jurisdiction of Bhagtanwala police station, here on Friday. A police spokesperson said that Arshad (44) and Ahsaan (32) had a brawl with their native villager namely as Naseer (34) on some domestic matters. On the day of incident, they killed Naseer after opening fire at him. The police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.