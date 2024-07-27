Mango festival begins in Multan

MULTAN - The two-day 8th Mango Festival kicked off at Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture(MNSUA) on Friday. Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) VC, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana, inaugurated the festival. The ACS congratulated the VC and his team on organizing the festival. He emphasized the need to increase mango production in Pakistan and noted that mango was a fruit that can earn significant foreign exchange through export. He pointed out that the collaboration of universities and research institutions could lead to increased research on mango and MNSUAM was already practicing it. He stressed that research institutions and universities must play their role in boosting mango production and emphasized the need for proper packaging and care of mangoes. Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, mentioned that the trench system and raised bed system make it possible to cultivate mangoes on a larger area. He highlighted the importance of proper water usage in mango cultivation. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, MNSUA VC, Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana said that the university was playing its key role in conducting modern research on mangoes and delivering it to mango growers. He stated that the Mango Small Tree System has been cultivated on more than 10,000 acres due to the efforts of university, which has increased mango production. Additionally, work on identifying mango pests through the Smart Trap system has been completed by the university. A protein bait system for mango flies is also being provided to mango growers. “Moreover, a smart chamber is nearing completion. An online system using IT is working for mango marketing. Furthermore, dried mangoes are being exported. The university is packaging and branding mangoes under the name UniFresh. We are also thankful to Mango Research Institute for their collaboration, and we always appreciate it.” On this occasion, the Secretary School Education, MPA Begum Maqsood Ansari, Vice-Chancellor Islamia College University Peshawar, Dr M.Ali Khan, progressive growers Mumtaz Khan Manis, Zahid Gardezi and others were also present.

The Festival featuring various programs including a poetry session, kids entertainment, and a musical evening for children and families, along with an exhibition of different types of mangoes will conclude on July 27.