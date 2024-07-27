Saturday, July 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Marriyum terms PTI’s hunger strike a diet plan

Marriyum terms PTI’s hunger strike a diet plan
Agencies
July 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE   -   Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that PTI’s hunger strike commencing at 3pm and ending by 7pm is more a ‘diet plan’ than a hunger strike.  She stated that “intermittent fasting” is being carried out for the offenders of the May 9 incident. She censured that a hunger strike that begins after lunch and ends before dinner is a mere farce and a joke. For the culprits of May 9, a four-hour “diet plan” can only be followed, she added. Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that those who have pushed the country to inflation and kept the people hungry, a four-hour hunger strike can be mocked at. The Senior Minister categorically stated that those who confessed to damaging national installations, desecrating martyrs monuments, torching Quaid-e Azam’s residence, injuring police and Rangers personnel deserve a stern punishment instead of observing a four-hour hunger strike.

Pakistan’s income tax burden on salaried class 9.4 times higher than India: PBC

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1721977309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024