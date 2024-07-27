Marvi distributed Bicycles to Girls under Sustainable Transportation Initiative

Khairpur: Marvi Rural Development Organization (MRDO), with the support of Save the Children International (SCI) Pakistan, organized distribution of 150 Bicycles for girls in District Khairpur.

Sughra Solangi, Chief Executive Officer of MRDO, shared that with the support of Save the Children International, MRDO is implementing Hum Localization project to address Child Protection (CP) and Climate Change (CC) issues faced by children in Shadi Shaheed and Bughro union councils in District Khairpur Mirs. As part of this project, MRDO has established 10 Safe Spaces for children to ensure the provision of psychosocial support to children in need and the establishment of community-based child protection mechanisms by establishing & strengthening the child protection committees and child clubs and their networking with the district stakeholders. Furthermore, engaging adolescent girls in kitchen gardening, with the support of their parents and caregivers, this project aims to empower girls and ultimately contribute to eliminating inequalities and providing sustainable food initiatives.

Salman Ali Manager Programs- MRDO said, through this activity MRDO and SCI is providing Sustainable Transportation Initiatives provision of bicycles to girls for a "Bike to School" initiative, encouraging the use of eco-friendly transport choices.

He further added that bicycles for girls is a common mode of transportation in the local culture, fostering a sense of community, and independence in Khairpur’s culture. Through the provision of bicycles to schoolgirls, the gender gap will be reduced in school enrolment resulting in increase in girls’ empowerment and educational attainment.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Department Khairpur appreciated the efforts and shared that, girls who received these bicycles will be feeling more in control of the decisions affecting their lives and the ratio of absentees in targeted union councils will also be less. He further said bicycles will empower girls by providing safe and reliable transportation to school which aids in the successful completion of their middle and secondary education and is a catalyst for better health and economic outcomes.