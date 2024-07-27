Massive traffic chaos in twin cities after police block roads to stop JI protest

ISLAMABAD - The twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad witnessed a massive traffic chaos on Friday as the district administration blocked the federal capital’s main arteries by placing containers to stop Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) workers from moving towards the D-Chowk in the federal capital.

Containers were placed on several Islamabad and Rawalpindi roads with police contingents deployed at nearby points. Motorists remained stuck in the gridlock for hours at the main intersections of the federal capital due to the “security arrangements” after the Jamaat-e-Islami gave a call to stage a sit-in at the D-Chowk. Police started putting containers in the morning at Zero Point, Faizabad, Murree Road and other key points leading to the D-Chowk and the Red Zone that led to blockade of main city roads, causing gridlocks on major thoroughfares.

The traffic started piling up after Friday prayers when the JI workers started marching towards the D-Chowk on foot after the police halted vehicular movement. As the evening approached, the traffic mess got even worse. The district administration had last night sealed the federal capital’s D-Chowk and blocked key points to halt movement of JI workers. The police also arrested more than a dozen JI activists and local office-bearers, according to the party. With thousands of vehicles on the roads, there was a limited option for the drivers to find slip roads and move on to alternative routes. At around 9 p.m., there was no sign of the traffic situation easing off.

Relieved police even were seen moving on foot or stranded at the choked points of the capital city into the night. As the traffic remained blocked on main roads, citizens had to use the small roads in the nearby localities to reach the destination. On Thursday, the district administration stated that Section 144 was already imposed in Islamabad. The legal provision empowers district administrations to prohibit an assembly of four or more people in an area for a limited period. Section 144 was also imposed across Punjab from July 26 to 29 to stop the JI protest but the Rehman-led party defied it. The JI had announced a sit-in at the D-Chowk against price hike, high electricity bills, and increased income tax. JI claimed that the Islamabad police arrested more than a dozen of its activists and local office-bearers.

After being faced with arrests and obstructions, the party announced on X that it had decided to hold rallies at three key points in the federal capital. The message said that JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman would lead the protesters at Zero Point in Islamabad, Secretary General Amirul Azim would lead a protest demonstration at Murree Road in Rawalpindi, while a third rally would be held at the 26 Number Chungi on the outskirts of Islamabad. The party announced that there would be a sit-in wherever there was an obstacle. Earlier, Emir JI Hafiz Naeemur Rehman addressed a crowd at Islamabad’s Toll Plaza.

In another post on X, the party said that its workers had reached D-Chowk after surpassing all obstacles. It also shared a video of a person being bundled into a police van. The protesters chanted slogans as “Jamaat-i-Islami zindabad” and also against high electricity bills and inflation. There were no reports of violence till the filing of this report.