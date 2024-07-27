Monsoon plantation drive launched in Mohmand

Mohmanad - Deputy Commissioner Dr. Ehtisham-ul-Haq and District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Chairman MPA Malik Mehboob Sher formally inaugurated the Monsoon Plantation by planting various species of plants in the DC Office in headquarters Ghalanai Mohmand on Friday.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Shahid Anwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shakeel Ahmed, and local elders participated in the plantation ceremony. Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Ehtisham-ul-Haq urged the public, students, and various departments to actively participate in these activities to prepare for and protect against climate change.

Divisional Forest Officer Shahid Anwar stated that up to 150,000 saplings will be planted in this monsoon planting campaign in the district. He said that with this plantation, Mohmand will become a lush green area of the province and urged the public to ensure the protection and care of the plants.

DDAC Chairman MPA Mehboob Sher suggested that there is no shortage of water in Lower Mohmand. If the Forest Department starts a plantation campaign there, the Lower Mohmand area will become greener and benefit from increased vegetation.